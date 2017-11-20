Rihanna is one of the most beautiful humans on Earth and a fashion icon by any estimation. So Riri getting the call to cover Vogue Paris is no shocker and neither is her killing the shoot and making for a stunning cover. ut Rihanna getting three covers and serving as guest editor? Yeah, that’s major.

Rihanna took to Twitter to announce the major move, posting all three covers, saying “3 photographers, 3 editorials, 3 covers!” The first cover is shot by Juergen Teller and styled by Anastasia Barbieri with Riri practically bare faced, save for a little flared eye liner and styled in yellow, a color she has practically invented at the Fenty Beauty launch back in September.

The second cover is in black and white, as she was shot by Inez and Vinoodh and styled by Mel Ottenberg. The final cover may be the most eye-popping, as she was shot by the famous French photographer Jean Paul Goude and styled by Aleksandra Woroniecka in a titled beret with her trademark bold red lip and her green eyes gleaming through a lace overlay.

It’s just another instance of Riri killing the internet with and making the world stop with a gorgeous look, except this time it’s times three. Check out Rihanna’s Vogue Paris covers below.