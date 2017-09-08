Rihanna’s Yellow Look At The Fenty Beauty Launch Had The Internet In Awe

Young Thug once rapped the lyrics “every time I dress myself it goes mothaf***in’ viral,” and while it may have been a stretch for Thugger, it’s actually a way of life for Rihanna whenever she steps out and kills another look. She already destroyed the internet a few weeks ago with her Cropover outfit, and that’s just a short while after doing the same thing with a bosom revealing red dress and so on and so on. Riri makes the world stop with just a little bit of skin here, or an insane Met Gala red carpet stealing dress there. When it came time for Rihanna to launch her new line of beauty supplies Fenty Beauty, she did it again, this time basically reinventing the color yellow, making it her own and taking over the patent on the color that nobody ever pulls off.

Rihanna showed up to the launch in a flowing yellow skirt with a slit up to her thigh to show off her sultry, golden sandals with straps that laced all the way up her leg. She finished off the ensemble with a thin yellow shirt that hugged her curves ever so softly, and went braless to further accentuate the look, and knotted the shirt just below her breast to show off a sliver of her midsection.

