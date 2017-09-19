Robert Glasper’s Houston Benefit Concert Channeled Electric Freestyle Sessions For A Good Cause

09.19.17 34 mins ago

Getty Image

When Grammy and Emmy Award-winning pianist and producer Robert Glasper wanted to put on a benefit concert to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey, he hit the phones and came up big. A small constellation of stars from Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and even London descended on the Troubadour in West Hollywood last night for a good cause, and the packed house was treated to a display of fine musicianship, vocal virtuosity, and most importantly, caring generosity for the people of Houston affected by the storm.

Hosted by Glasper’s high school friends and fellow entertainers Bryan Michael Cox and LeToya Luckett, the show had a loose, almost freestyle feel. Artists roamed the crowd, rubbing shoulders with fans and having their own fan moments as their peers took the stage. Lupe Fiasco geeked out over Herbie Hancock, Estelle was charmed by BJ The Chicago Kid’s fluid performance of “Turning Me Up,” and Glasper himself hovered just to the rear of the stage, gleefully taking it all in as much as directing the event alongside his Houstonian companions.

Estelle opened the evening with a soaring performance of “Conqueror,” followed by a sensuous rendition of her hit single “Come On Over” and even danced with a fan onstage. Glasper and his five-piece band, including noted Los Angeles multi-instrumentalist and producer Terrace Martin, held court for a dazzling improv set before Glasper relinquished his seat to jazz piano legend Herbie Hancock, who has been on tour with Martin this past summer.

