The Roots Picnic’s 2017 Lineup Is Its Strongest Yet

Getty Image

The Roots are pulling out all the stops for their 10th annual Roots Picnic. Though the lineup is always super strong — having Questlove personally involved will do that — 2017’s milestone Philadelphia fest is impressive even by its own high standards. Beyond the Roots themselves, the festival will also feature appearances by Pharrell, Solange, Lil Wayne and 21 Savage among others.

Further down the lineup that’s too concise for “little fonts,” there will be sets from bass virtuoso and Kenny Loggins’ fan Thundercat, alt-R&B breakout Khalid, singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka and up-and-coming rapper Tunji Ige. Noname and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will represent Chicago and New York, respectively. Also, Black Thought and J. Period are putting on a “live mixtape” with help from Fat Joe, Mobb Deep and producer Scott Storch. Check out the full lineup below:

10th Annual #RootsPicnic lineup has arrived! Grab your tickets now @ https://t.co/nfVr1GesXg & we'll see you in Philly on Saturday, June 3! pic.twitter.com/4ysCIpSvJI — Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) February 20, 2017

The Roots Picnic goes down on Saturday, June 3. To get yourself ready for the full experience of hearing Solange perform A Seat At The Table live (especially after we were robbed of an amazing Grammys acceptance speech), listen to her break down the best track from that landmark 2016 album. To prepare for the sheer ruthlessness of a 21 Savage set, you might want to take a look at this clip of the “No Heart” rapper at a gun range. Tickets are available here.