The Best Of Jimmy Fallon's 'Classroom Instruments' Segments

The Roots Picnic’s 2017 Lineup Is Its Strongest Yet

#Lil Wayne
02.20.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Roots are pulling out all the stops for their 10th annual Roots Picnic. Though the lineup is always super strong — having Questlove personally involved will do that — 2017’s milestone Philadelphia fest is impressive even by its own high standards. Beyond the Roots themselves, the festival will also feature appearances by Pharrell, Solange, Lil Wayne and 21 Savage among others.

Further down the lineup that’s too concise for “little fonts,” there will be sets from bass virtuoso and Kenny Loggins’ fan Thundercat, alt-R&B breakout Khalid, singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka and up-and-coming rapper Tunji Ige. Noname and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will represent Chicago and New York, respectively. Also, Black Thought and J. Period are putting on a “live mixtape” with help from Fat Joe, Mobb Deep and producer Scott Storch. Check out the full lineup below:

The Roots Picnic goes down on Saturday, June 3. To get yourself ready for the full experience of hearing Solange perform A Seat At The Table live (especially after we were robbed of an amazing Grammys acceptance speech), listen to her break down the best track from that landmark 2016 album. To prepare for the sheer ruthlessness of a 21 Savage set, you might want to take a look at this clip of the “No Heart” rapper at a gun range. Tickets are available here.

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGS21 SavageLil WayneRoots PicnicsolangeTHE ROOTS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP