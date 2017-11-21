Pun-Hating RZA Is Suing A Dog-Walking Service Called Woof-Tang Clan

11.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Puns are unequivocally great. I’m not just saying that as a writer for a website full of other writers who get no greater pleasure than witty plays on words. No, most everybody loves puns. Just look around at the businesses you frequent and tell me that if a restaurant has a good take on “wok,” you aren’t more likely to try it. People respond to puns, and there’s no doubt that whoever named their dog walking service Woof-Tang Clan didn’t get a business bump just out of appreciation for the name.

Well, it turns out it wasn’t appreciated by everyone. Namely, RZA, whose Wu-Tang Clan was the inspiration for the name. As The New York Daily News points out (via Stereogum), the Wu’s leader has taken umbrage with the use of his group’s name. After Woof-Tang Clan filed a trademark for their name over the summer, RZA filed a trademark opposition suit to block their request. It turns out the dog-walking company even sells t-shirts parodying Wu’s classic albums, so they might be taking their good-spirited name a little too far.

There’s no word yet on what RZA is seeking here, be it a cut of their earnings or them changing their name entirely. But if the name sticks, surely there are more dog-related Wu-Tang puns that can be explored by the business. Cash drools everything around me, eh?

Around The Web

TAGSRZAWU-TANG CLAN

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP