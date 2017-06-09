ATLien SahBabii’s “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” has been steadily buzzing for the past couple months, and now he got an ultimate co-sign with Young Thug jumping on the record. Though many artists have dropped remixes of the viral hit, SahBabii released the song’s official remix today with Thugger in tow. Thug lends the sugary trap hit his signature melodic finesse, delivering an impassioned verse that switches cadences like the Migos switch jewelry. Plus, he gave SahBabii the shoutout he needs to really breakout. “The Kid @SahBabii Next up,” he tweeted, along with sharing a link to the remix:

The Kid @SahBabii Next up Udigg 🐍🐙.. S.A.N.D.A.S out now https://t.co/NLpQ1OsYDb — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 9, 2017

The Warner Bros. signee previously claimed Drake was going to jump on the remix, but that may have changed after Sahbabiii, who started his own 666 movement, found himself in conflict with Offset. Ever the moralist, Offset got at SahBabii for perceived devil worshiping in a tirade against upside down cross tattoos.

The needless beef (find ourselves saying that a lot) was a blot on a productive couple eight months since SahBabii releasing “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick,” which he almost trashed before seeing the love it was getting on Instagram. His team released a second video for the song last month, showcasing live performance footage of Sahbabii and his crew.

His team has been diligently working the record, but he didn’t have to work too hard as the hypnotic banger is too catchy to deny. It’s a hit. SahBabii recently released a remastered version of his mixtape, S.A.N.D.A.S which is available here.