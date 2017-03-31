Sampha’s ‘Process’ Film Is A Fascinating Companion To His Album

After a bit of teasing, Sampha has finally released Process, the film accompaniment to his album of the same name. The singer-songwriter’s debut record was released in February of this year, and was a stunning display his vacillations between life and death, love and emptiness. Sampha has dealt personally with the void of loss and its lingering effects; his mother died of cancer two years ago and he’s dedicated both works to her memory.

To bring explore these themes in a visual medium, Sampha partnered with Kahlil Joseph, the director behind Beyonce’s Lemonade as well as stirring visuals from Flying Lotus, Shabazz Palaces and FKA Twigs. The 36-minute-long Process takes audio elements from the record and brings it to life visually, crossing vibrant colors with black and whites, fluid dancers versus motionless bodies, man-made structures against free-flowing waters. The film features vignettes of alluring characters with stories to tell interspersed with moments of Sampha performing.

Process is available exclusively via Apple Music, which will be screening the movie as installations in Brooklyn and London. The showings will be available to watch in select storefronts and as wallscape projections:

Storefront Locations (March 31-April 14)

Brookyln: 55 Wythe Avenue, 101 Bedford Avenue, and 106 North 6th Street

London: 58 Great Eastern Street and 10 Dray Walk

Wallscape Projections (March 31, April 1, April 7, and April 14)

Brookyln: North 7th & Bedford (7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

London: Shoreditch High Street Station & Brick Lane (7:40 p.m.-12:40 a.m.)