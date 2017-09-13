Uncle Snoop betta stan 😂😂 Wit his cool ass lol pic.twitter.com/zvWvxpmvPi — Tiff (T Latrice) (@Flawless_EhEhF1) September 11, 2017

Does this make Snoop a Barb? Everybody’s favorite uncle, always fond of social media and keeping up with what the kids are into these days, was caught enjoying a little “natural medicine” while rapping along to Nicki Minaj’s verse from Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up.” “Rake It Up” currently sits at No. 10 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 list, so it should come as no surprise that it’s found its way into the Doggfather’s rotation.

“Rake It Up”‘s popularity comes in no small part from its imaginative, yet strangely literal music video, which features Nicki and plethora of pastel PVC-clad models using giant rakes to scoop up money that grows on — and falls off — the trees in Yo Gotti’s suburban paradise, as well as the promised exotic car race between Nicki Minaj and model Blac Chyna.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg continues to amuse with his non-rap antics; his over-the-top reaction to the finish of the Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather bout was delightful, and his “Three Ridiculous Questions” skit with late night host Jimmy Kimmel incited many a giggle fit back in August. Snoop remains one of the most entertaining personalities in hip-hop, even when off the mic, because his personality has remained as charming and laid-back as his first appearance over 25 years ago.