Instagram

And our round-the-clock coverage of the big Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown celebrity boxing match continues. Last we left off, Mike Tyson was promising to teach Chris Brown “every dirty trick in the book” to beat Lil Draco, including how to take a bite out of bite Soulja Boy’s ear like he did Evander Holyfield in ’97. Now we have another fight update courtesy of TMZ.

While there’s still no clue when this supposed boxing match will take place, we do have a location: Dubai. Apparently, certain rules and regulations make it impossible for Chris and Soulja to go out at it for three rounds in Las Vegas like they originally wanted, so they’re heading off to every Instagram escort’s favorite destination for The Dustup In Dubai. I just made that up so it may not stick. Either way, Chris and Draco also expecting loads of money.

Sources connected with both Chris and Soulja tell TMZ they genuinely dislike each other, and each wants to beat the crap out of the other, but what they want more than anything is a huge paycheck by running the fight on Pay-Per-View.

Chris initially said he’d be fighting for charity, but TMZ also reports the men plan to “line their pockets” as well. That’s understandable, considering they’ll be beating the sh*t out of each other. Minus whale, I guess! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Oh, and for some reason, Mike Tyson has recorded a Soulja Boy diss song. So that’s where we are with that now.