Nashville, Tennessee News Channel 5 reports that Nashville rapper Starlito has surrendered to police on aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession charges stemming from a shooting at a local Batter’d & Fried restaurant. He was booked into the Davidson County jail 9:00 AM and has yet to post the $30,000 bond set by a local judge.

Starlito, born Jermaine Shute, and perhaps best known for his mixtape series with Don Trip, Step Brothers, was caught on surveillance video at the restaurant, when 36-year old James Fletcher entered with one other man and punched Starlito’s friend in the face. Shots were fired, and Fletcher was hit in the leg, however it is unclear at this time who fired the shots, Starlito or his friend, as the fight eventually moved out of the camera’s viewpoint.

According to the reports, Fletcher did not sustain any serious injuries from the shooting and was transported to nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Nashville police reported that Fletcher was uncooperative with detectives when they interviewed him about the altercation. A witness told police one of the other men put a pistol into his waistband before leaving the restaurant.

This is bad news for Starlito, who, according to East Nashville News, was out on bail from harassment charges after sending photos of himself next to the complainant’s car with a gun, along with a message reading: “somebody is going to die tonight.” Starlito had just released a 19-track album in July titled Hot Chicken.