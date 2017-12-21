Getty Image

Stormzy is a pretty nice dude who will do just about anything in his power for his fans. For example, a couple months ago he helped a fan who lied about collaborating with him by actually offering to collaborate with him. More recently, another fan reached out to Stormzy on Twitter and asked the rapper to perform at his father’s funeral, and wouldn’t you know it, Stormzy actually did.

“Bro, my dad passed away on the day of my graduation, last week Friday,” a fan named Nas Bockarie tweeted at Stormzy on December 14th. “Our favorite song of yours was ‘Blinded By Your Grace.’ Would love it if you could perform this at his funeral next Thursday, December 21st. Don’t worry if you can’t, I just thought I’d try my luck.”

Two days later, Stormzy actually replied: “Follow me so I can DM ya.” The fan responded, “All done bro! I’m actually speechless, praise God for humanity.”