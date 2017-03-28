Check Out This Gigantic Stormzy Mural In Dublin

Dublin, I don't know who's responsible for this but thank you and tomorrow is gonna be MAD. Kicking off the tour strong #GSAP 🙏🏿🌎 pic.twitter.com/x5vS9LU15v — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 28, 2017

Tomorrow night, British grime rapper Stormzy will kick off a month long tour of the United Kingdom with a performance at the Olympia in Dublin, Ireland. To celebrate his arrival, some ardent fans decided to post up a gigantic mural of Stormzy on the side of one of the city’s buildings.

According to the Daily Edge, the massive mural was painted by a collective named “Subset.” When asked about why the put the painting up, they told the publication it’s because they all think “he’s a complete boyo.” They also hoped that he would stop by and check it out for himself. Whether he shows up in person or not, Stormzy has already taken notice of the painting, sharing a picture of it on Twitter. “I don’t know who’s responsible for this but thank you,” he wrote. “Tomorrow is gonna be MAD. Kicking off the tour strong.”

This artistic homage is another feather in Stormzy’s cap, improving what’s already been e a great year for him. His debut album Gang Signs & Prayer topped the charts in the U.K last month. Along the way, it also set a record for the most first-week streams for a No. 1 album in chart history, with 13.9 million streams, besting Drake’s commercial juggernaut Views.

Check out some additional shots of the mural below.