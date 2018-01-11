Cancer is undoubtedly one of the biggest scourges in the world. Colon Cancer specifically is a menace, especially to Black people, who have a 20% higher risk of developing colon cancer and a 45% higher mortality rate than any other race according to BlackDoctor.org. Colon Cancer was the cause of music industry veteran and Podcast pioneer Combat Jack’s untimely death at the age of 48. Industry figure Jay “IcePick” Jackson also succumbed to the disease last June.

Unfortunately, one of the factors in Colon Cancer’s prevalence is the stigma amongst Black males because of the process of checking for colon disorders – a colonoscopy. Given that the procedure checks the rectal region, many men are averse to going through with it – but we’re learning that that decision can have fatal consequences, as Colon Cancer rarely shows physical symptoms until it’s too late.

That’s why it’s great to see Producer Swizz Beatz post about his colonoscopy and let people know that “your health is your wealth.” Swizzy got the procedure as a promise to Jackson, who he says asked him to raise awareness about getting to the doctor and checking on our health. “As men we always think we’re invincible,” he said. “If that was the case, a great Man and many other great men would still be on this earth. “ Indeed.