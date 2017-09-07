SZA’s ‘Insecure’ Single ‘Quicksand’ Uses Classic Motown To Explore Casual Sex

09.07.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

That didn’t take long at all. After teasing a brand new track, “Quicksand,” with the tracklist art for Insecure’s upcoming soundtrack, SZA has released the song itself, and it’s — in the words of Insecure protagonist Issa — hella good.

After a long run of being too insecure to release new music herself, SZA finally seems to have found a groove, both literally and figuratively, releasing new music in a quicker succession than she ever has in the past, starting with Maroon 5 collaboration “What Lovers Do,” and teasing a deluxe version of CTRL with an expanded tracklist of new, unreleased songs.

“Quicksand” is a bit more upbeat than fans of her swirling, low-key debut album CTRL may have been expecting but it still includes her signature emotive vulnerability, spilling her heart over a rattling hi-hat/snare combo that wouldn’t be out of place on a Cash Money production circa ’99. The beat picks up on the choruses, with a two-step-inciting funk groove complete with brassy, swaggering horns.

It seems that now that SZA’s gotten a few dreamy ballads and melancholy breakup songs on her resume, she’s ready to resume with creating a more upbeat vibe for her future endeavors, but if “Quicksand” is any indication, that won’t stop her from continuing to make confessional, relatable tracks that put he emotions on full display. Listen to “Quicksand” below.

