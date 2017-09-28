Getty Image

For SZA, 2017 has undoubtedly been the biggest year of her career, by far. Her marvelous and powerful album CTRL debuted at No. 3 on Billboard‘s albums chart and has been lauded. Her nationwide tour has been a massive success and thanks to her hit with Travis Scott, “Love Galore” she has become a household name. Now, she’s adding one more accolade to her successful 2017: a platinum plaque.

Word broke Wednesday that SZA has secured her first ever platinum certification for “Love Galore,” and as you can imagine she was elated. “MY FIRST PLATINUM RECORD!!!” she celebrated on Twitter. “AHHH!! FACK!! Thank you SO fucking much for listening !:heartpulse:LOVE @carterplaysbass @thankgod4cody @trvisXX #TDE!!!”

It’s a landmark moment for the 26-year-old singer, who faced a tall task on TDE by sharing a label and spotlight with perhaps the biggest rapper in the world in Kendrick Lamar. Even next to K. Dot, SZA forged her own lane and slowly but surely won over the masses, and mostly without Kenny, even though he does make a guest appearance on her album. Though “Love Galore” was released back in April, it continues to climb Billboard charts, peaking at 33 on the Hot 100 this month as it continues to grow months after its release.