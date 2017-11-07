Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

ABC’s hip-hop sitcom The Mayor has released its first official music video for the remix of the titular character’s song, “Right Here.” The video features the cast having fun while recording the track intercut with footage from the show itself. The song is a heartfelt shout-out to the show’s fictional setting of Fort Gray, California performed by the show’s lead Brandon Michael Hall in character as Courtney Rose, the town’s newly-elected and bewildered young mayor. Hall is joined by co-star Marcel Spears, who portrays Courtney’s best friend TK Clifton, who provides a laid-back but energetic second verse, and Yvette Nicole Brown, who plays Courtney’s supportive mother Dina Rose, on background vocals.

The song, like the entire soundtrack, is written and produced by rapper Daveed Diggs and producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes of hip-hop noise band clipping., who likewise make an appearance in the studio session footage in the video. The soundtrack is being released week by week on clipping.’s label, Sub Pop Records. The show has also featured Bay Area legend E-40 as a local Fort Gray legend and favorite of Courtney and crew, who headlines a festival thrown by the naive new mayor and his friends.

The Mayor airs Tuesdays at 9:30 PM EST on ABC.