The lineup for Bonnaroo 2017 is here and it’s as stacked with talent, as always expected. The Weeknd, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance The Rapper and U2 have been announced as headliners for the festival. Travi$ Scott, Lorde, Major Lazer, the XX and more help round out the list of acts set to perform.

The music world’s annual trek to Manchester, Tennessee will take place on June 8 – 11 and tickets are now officially up for sale via the festival’s official site right here.