Getty Image

Although The Weeknd was scheduled to perform at the VMAs — and nominated for four awards himself — he apparently opted to spend a quiet night at home after finishing up an exhausting tour with another one right around the corner. In other words, he just didn’t feel like going. According to TMZ, he’d book the set a while ago, but was feeling so fatigued from touring, he decided to skip the VMAs entirely rather than wear himself out before going back out on tour next week, without a break scheduled ’til December.

In the midst of all that tour life, The Weeknd somehow found time to appear on Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 2 tape, as well as on French Montana’s Jungle Rules. I doubt he’s too worried about the VMAs this year, with “Starboy” well over 1 billion views on Youtube, his VMA mainstay status is all but assured. Besides, if you were dating Selena Gomez, wouldn’t you rather say in and cuddle too? The only thing the pair missed by not coming to the show live was the VMA for Best Rock, and honestly, if MTV couldn’t even be bothered to air it, how exciting could it have been for a party monster like The Weeknd? At least now, he’ll be well-rested for all those late nights of debauchery on the road.