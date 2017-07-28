⭐️ Jeffery @thuggerthugger1 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

The Weeknd may be busy traversing the country on his massive Starboy tour, or showing off his girlfriend Selena Gomez on the red carpet every chance he gets, but that doesn’t mean he’s not working on his craft. Abel took to Instagram to give a quick peak at something he’s been working on that’s sure to please his fans and fans of music in general: a collaboration with Young Thug.

In a short clip, The Weeknd is seen in a car riding around listening to what appears to be the “Reminder” remix, featuring a guest appearance from Thugger himself. While he gave no details on if or when it’ll be released, he followed that up with another video previewing another guest appearance on the track from ASAP Rocky, who also starred in the video for the track back in February.

⭐️ Flacko @asaprocky A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

After releasing last November, Starboy has been a massive success, spawning three Billboard Top 10 hits in “Starboy“, “I Feel It Coming” and “Party Monster.” The surging “Reminder,” which collected a platinum plaque last week, is looking to become the fourth after peaking at No. 16 back in February. The addition of Thug and Rocky might do the trick, giving the track the bump it needs.