T.I. Blasts ‘Tangerine Tanned Muskrat’ Trump In Response To His Tweet About ‘Jail Time’ For Snoop Dogg

03.15.17 2 hours ago

Donald Trump appears to love to involve himself in feuds with celebrities. This morning he kicked off a brand new one by tweeting about Long Beach rapper Snoop Dogg, and wondering if some his recent music video antics might have gotten him locked up under a previous administration. One person who didn’t appreciate The President disparaging shot at Snoop was T.I., who took a screenshot of the Tweet and provided his own, colorful assessment of the Commander in Chief in the caption.

“[Snoop Dogg] is a F**kin Legend u F**king Tangerine Tanned Muskrat scrotum skin, Lacefront Possum fur Wig wearing, Alternative fact, Atomic Dog diarrhea face ass man,” he wrote. “Leave our legends names out ya f**kin old ass puppy piss smelling ass mouth & continue to focus on dividing minorities, building barriers, alienating immigrants, & f**kin this country up like u been doin….”

Trump was apparently incensed by Snoop’s most recent video “Lavender,” at the end of which, he pulls out a gun and points it at the head of an actor made to look like the President in clown paint. When he fires however, it’s revealed that the gun was a prop all along. Trump didn’t find the video amusing, wondering to his millions and millions of followers on social media whether or not Snoop would’ve faced jail time had he tried something similar with President Obama.

We’re still waiting to hear what the Doggfather himself has to say about all of this.

