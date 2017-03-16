Tinashe’s New Single ‘Flame’ Is Hot As Hell

Managing Editor, Music
03.16.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

After burning down the internet today with a Terry Richardson photo shoot for GQ that included a Travis Scott crotch-grab, Tinashe decided to redirect our attention to her music. Thank God. While Joyride has been endlessly delayed — we did get Nightride as a holdover, I know — this new track is the best signifier we’ve gotten that the delay might signal something good for the R&B singer. She said as much in her GQ interview:

“The good thing that fans should be excited about is that the album is just getting better and better,” she told the magazine. “It’s not sitting in limbo, it’s being improved upon and growing all the time.”

It’s true, that is a good thing, and while she hasn’t officially announced that “Flame” will be on Joyrdie, it seems to be a pretty good indication that her new album is going in a poppier direction than, say “2 On.” From the sounds of “Flame,” that’s a good thing though — Tinashe can show off her range on the slow-burning song about pining over an ex-lover, and even though it’s slow, the song incorporates the slinkiness we’ve come to associate with her tracks.

She teased the song on Insta before dropping it tonight:

Cold in the night when I hold you close. Searching your eyes, but you're gone like a ghost…. #FLAME 3/16

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

Around The Web

TAGSJOYRIDETinashe
Meek Mill Reportedly Assaulted An Airport Employee In St. Louis

Meek Mill Reportedly Assaulted An Airport Employee In St. Louis

03.15.17 4 hours ago 2 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP