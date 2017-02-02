Is Drake Copying Taylor Swift?

By all accounts, Travis Scott puts on one hell of a show. Unfortunately, he also seems to have a strange habit of falling off stages and his latest topple may have cost Drake a small fortune.

Drake and Young Thug thought it would be a great idea to bring out La Flame at the London stop of Drizzy’s Boy Meets World tour at the O2 arena on Wednesday, and though the crowd was thrilled, things went a little haywire. Unfamiliar with the arena, Travis apparently totally missed the gigantic hole in the middle of the stage. He walked right into it.

Again, the thing is gigantic.

