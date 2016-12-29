Trey Songz pissed and just threw everything on the stage at the #bigshowatthejoe #detroit #joelouis #treysongz #bigshow @theshaderoom @kollegekidd #theshaderoom #kollegekidd To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com – Forward all media requests relating to your video to our licensing team: licensing@storyful.com – For all other queries, please contact licensing@storyful.com
Good news, everyone! If you’ve wanted that old #RN Trey Songz back, then your Christmas wish has just come true! Not only is Trey growing his hair and occasionally rocking his ear-lobe length braids again, but he’s also back to acting a fool.
The R&B sex symbol blew a gasket Wednesday night at Big Show At The Joe concert in Detroit when show promoters reminded him that unlike Motel 6, they weren’t going to be leaving the light on. Apparently, Tremaine tried to give his devoted fans “the best show he’s capable of,” but his set ran long, and promoters flipped the switch and shut sh*t down. That’s when the 32-year-old singer got mad, and Hulk smashed the stage. Trey reportedly kicked in a speaker, threw around sound equipment, ripped up a drum screen and threw things into the crowd.
I will always side with promoters when it comes to stuff like that, some venues don’t rent you their space for the entire night and if we booked other acts, we want them to perform too before we gotta pack and clean up and get out before we gotta pay extra. So if we book you for a 45 minute set, bruh don’t be singing songs pass an hour and then go crazy when they cut your mic off