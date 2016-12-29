Gallant, The R&B Singer Who Refused To Quit

Watch Trey Songz Go Absolutely Crazy At A Detroit Show That Landed Him In Jail

12.29.16 8 hours ago

Good news, everyone! If you’ve wanted that old #RN Trey Songz back, then your Christmas wish has just come true! Not only is Trey growing his hair and occasionally rocking his ear-lobe length braids again, but he’s also back to acting a fool.

The R&B sex symbol blew a gasket Wednesday night at Big Show At The Joe concert in Detroit when show promoters reminded him that unlike Motel 6, they weren’t going to be leaving the light on. Apparently, Tremaine tried to give his devoted fans “the best show he’s capable of,” but his set ran long, and promoters flipped the switch and shut sh*t down. That’s when the 32-year-old singer got mad, and Hulk smashed the stage. Trey reportedly kicked in a speaker, threw around sound equipment, ripped up a drum screen and threw things into the crowd.

