Tupac Becomes The Sixth MC Elected To The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Getty Image

When a new class of inductees enters the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a rap favorite will be among the names called. The late Tupac was one of six musicians who will enter the Hall in 2017.

Tupac joins Pearl Jam, Journey, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra and Yes will be inducted Rock Hall’s 32nd annual ceremony this April in New York. Of the group, Tupac and Pearl Jam were first-time nominees, both having released their first works in the early ’90s. Artists become eligible 25 years after their first release and Pac’s debut, 2Pacalypse Now, dropped in November 1991. He becomes the sixth rap act and first solo MC to make it into the Hall, following the induction of N.W.A. this year and previous entrants Public Enemy, Beastie Boys, Run DMC and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

Upon news of the announcement, Tupac’s estate released a statement via Instgram, praising not only the nominating committee but the late rappers fans who helped power the push to have him included. “On behalf of the Tupac Estate, we are incredibly honored to announce that Tupac has been selected as one of the 2017 inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” it read. “Thank you to the nominating committee and to his fans who supported his nomination by voting. This award recognizes how Tupac’s message of change and mission to give a voice to those who didn’t have one continues to resonate with millions of people to this day. You are the reason Tupac’s legacy lives on.”