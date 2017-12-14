Getty Image

According to TMZ, Los Angeles rapper Tyga is out $50,000 after his Last Kings boutique near Melrose was robbed of merchandise and equipment.

The former Kardashian consort’s shop was ransacked by burglars who broke in the back door and took over $50K of merchandise, as well as an empty safe worth $250, an $800 flat screen TV, a $500 iPad and part of the security system valued at $1,600.

It’s just the latest link in a chain of bad luck for Tyga, who was the victim of a number of unflattering stories he says were spread by the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Kris Jenner. The former Young Money/GOOD Music rapper was the butt of several online jokes whenever stories of his various perceived misfortunes spread, from the announcement that his ex Blac Chyna was engaged to Rob Kardashian to facing jail time over trashing a mansion.

However, Tyga has experienced something of a turnaround of fortunes after a bumpy 2016, releasing his fifth studio album, BitchImTheShit2, in July of this year, just after the announcement that he’d be joining the cast of MTV’s horror-comedy television series, Scream. Hopefully, his shop was sufficiently insured to make up the loss, but it looks like there may be a run of Last Kings T-shirts hitting the resale market soon.