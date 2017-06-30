Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tyler, The Creator had been teasing, something, on his social media all week. With an oddball like Tyler, it could have been anything but in the end it ended up being exactly what everybody assumed it would be: new music. What people couldn’t have known was it was going to be this dope and be a pair of star studded tracks that will have fans salivating for a new album from Tyler immediately.

The first track, “Who Dat Boy” came at the end of his social media countdown, equipped with an ASAP Rocky feature and an absolutely insane and gory video. It’s both bonkers and par the course for the Odd Future frontman but it featured a little gem that we thought we’d have to wait for, only for it to arrive a few hours later.

At the end of the video, Tyler switched the scenery completely and let fans peak at a groovy track with a Gap Band sample that was very unlike him but also incredible. Thankfully, he released “911/Mr. Lonely” and little did we know it featured Frank Ocean, and was everything the snippet at the end of the video promised.

For some, Tyler’s last album Cherry Bomb was a bit of a letdown, but from the sounds of these new tracks he’s more than making up for that with whatever he has on the way next.