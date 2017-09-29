Vic Mensa Goes To The Sunken Place In The ‘Rollin’ Like A Stoner’ Video

09.29.17 52 mins ago

Vic Mensa goes to the movies and confronts the devil on his shoulder — literally — in the video for “Rollin’ Like A Stoner,” the fourth single from his debut album The Autobiography, after “Wings,” “Rage,” and “OMG” featuring Pusha T.

Borrowing visually from films like The Wild One and Get Out, Vic’s self-directed “Rollin’ Like A Stoner” video is a direct confrontation of the drug abuse problem he shamelessly bares throughout The Autobiography, using The Sunken Place from Get Out especially to represent the inner darkness that led him to popping pills to cope.

While the tone of “Stoner”‘s party-ready beat and hook might suggest a celebration of hedonistic excess, the lyrics reveal the harsh truth of Vic’s addiction: “Baby girl, I am a loner, flyin’ high and solo / Rollin’ like a stoner, out of control / Cause I got a problem nobody knows.”

Fortunately, things are looking up for the Chicago rapper; Roc Nation mentor Jay-Z has added him to the nationwide 4:44 Tour after calling him a “once in a lifetime talent” at his album release party. He also reunited with his friend and fellow Chicago representative, Chance The Rapper, at Lollapalooza, thrilling assembled fans and possibly reopening the door for more musical collaboration.

