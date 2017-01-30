T.I. Has A Lot To Say About Black People Supporting Trump

Nearly two months after J. Cole tried to tell him to chill the hell out with all his whining and complaining on “False Prophets,” Wale is back to whining and complaining on social media. This time the talented DC rapper is airing out his grievances with the “fake” music industry.

Over the weekend, Wale shared his thoughts on Instagram and said he was “tired” of the business that takes “your soul then make you want to leave.” The Every Blue Moon artist appears to be feeling unappreciated by his fans and peers, writing, “n*ggas don’t respect humble, n*ggas don’t respect intelligence…they’ll ask for “this or that” and [when] you deliver it they’ll say it never happened.”

