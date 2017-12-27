Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past few weeks, you must know Will Smith has a new movie on Netflix and people hate it. Critics and Chance The Rappers alike are panning Bright, the new, big budget, buddy cop Netflix original film starring Will but from the look of his Instagram account he doesn’t seem to be too bothered by all of the reviews trashing his work.

Wait, Will Smith has an Instagram account?

Why of course he does. Even if you do feel that Bright is terrible, you’ve got to admit that the film brought us one great thing at least: Will’s hilarious, Instagram treasure trove of dad jokes and holiday cheer. The Fresh Prince is less than two weeks and just 24 posts into his account and it’s already amazing, detailing what surely must be an adventurous live for one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

There stuff like Will celebrating almost 20 years of marriage to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith with the mother of all dad jokes.