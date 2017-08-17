Wyclef Jean Reveals The Only Person Who Could Get The Fugees Back Together And Premieres His New Video

08.17.17

In 1997, Wyclef Jean dropped his debut solo album The Carnival. Coming just after his group the Fugees decided to go their separate ways, it became a critically celebrated project that ultimately netted him a nomination for Best Rap Album of the year at the Grammys and took home the award for Best R&B Video for the single “Gone Til November.”

Now, 20 years later, Jean is going back to The Carnival for a third time and plans to release his next work The Carnival Vol. III: The Fall & Rise Of A Refugee, next month on September 15, but is available for pre-order now. Today, Uproxx Music is premiering a brand new video from that project, the lead single “What Happened To Love.” Co-produced by the Knocks with a guest vocal from LunchMoney Lewis, Wyclef’s latest offering is a sun-soaked banger, perfectly suited for poolside dance parties.

Directed by Jose Javy Ferrer, the video was shot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It opens with a shot of Jean on the phone in front of his piano, chatting with different members of the Carnival band — which are all played by Wyclef — trying to get them all back together. In many ways, it calls back to one of his earliest singles “We Are Trying To Stay Alive,” as Wyclef dons a similar white suit to the one he wore in that clip.

In addition to premiering the new clip, I also had the pleasure of talking to Wyclef about The Carnival Vol. III, his work with the Grammy Museum to bring a new outpost to his home state of New Jersey, and of course, just what it’s going to take to make a Fugees reunion happen. Read our conversation below.

