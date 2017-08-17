In 1997, Wyclef Jean dropped his debut solo album The Carnival. Coming just after his group the Fugees decided to go their separate ways, it became a critically celebrated project that ultimately netted him a nomination for Best Rap Album of the year at the Grammys and took home the award for Best R&B Video for the single “Gone Til November.”

Now, 20 years later, Jean is going back to The Carnival for a third time and plans to release his next work The Carnival Vol. III: The Fall & Rise Of A Refugee, next month on September 15, but is available for pre-order now. Today, Uproxx Music is premiering a brand new video from that project, the lead single “What Happened To Love.” Co-produced by the Knocks with a guest vocal from LunchMoney Lewis, Wyclef’s latest offering is a sun-soaked banger, perfectly suited for poolside dance parties.

Directed by Jose Javy Ferrer, the video was shot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It opens with a shot of Jean on the phone in front of his piano, chatting with different members of the Carnival band — which are all played by Wyclef — trying to get them all back together. In many ways, it calls back to one of his earliest singles “We Are Trying To Stay Alive,” as Wyclef dons a similar white suit to the one he wore in that clip.

In addition to premiering the new clip, I also had the pleasure of talking to Wyclef about The Carnival Vol. III, his work with the Grammy Museum to bring a new outpost to his home state of New Jersey, and of course, just what it’s going to take to make a Fugees reunion happen. Read our conversation below.