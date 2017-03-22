Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!! A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

On Tuesday, Wyclef Jean went viral after he posted up video footage to his social media accounts of himself being handcuffed during a traffic stop by Los Angeles County Sheriffs. Apparently, the vehicle he was driving matched the description of another car that had recently been involved in an armed robbery. According to TMZ, “Deputies say Wyclef started to walk toward the trunk of the car to get his things, despite deputies telling him not to approach the trunk. The Sheriff adds he was ordered several times not to place his hands near his waistband or pockets, but he did anyway.”

Today, however, Jean is saying that the Sheriff’s Department is misconstruing how it all went down. In a video he shared with TMZ, the former Fugee disputed the official account saying, “The Sheriff report says I had my hands up, that I went for…the trunk,” he explained. “The minute I got out of the car, the Sheriffs were on me. Right? Meaning, the minute I got out the car, they were on me. So, in order for me to have my hand by my waist or to go to my trunk, they basically would have had to step away from me and say, ‘Now sir, would you please go to your trunk.’ This information is not accurate.”

He goes on to call the depiction of events presented by the Sheriff’s Department “character assassination.” For their part, L.A. County is standing by their account, while also saying that they would like to speak with Wyclef Jean to clear the air.