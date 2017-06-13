XXL

Every year, XXL makes waves with the freshman year issue of their magazine. Rap fans wait eagerly to see who amongst the deep roster of up-and-comers is going to make the cut, and in the weeks that precede the announcement, loudly pull for their favorites. This year’s class is stacked from top to bottom with some of the hottest young talents in the culture, as well as a few surprising selections.

Leading the way is the Bay Area’s own Kamaiyah. She’s followed by The Bronx’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Philadelphia’s PnB Rock, Tokyo representer Madeintyo, Atlanta’s Playboi Carti, Portland’s Aminé, Atlanta’s Kap G, Ventura, Calif.’s Kyle; Houston’s Ugly God. Bringing up the rear in the fan-voted 10th spot is Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

XXXTentacion’s inclusion is a little eyebrow-raising considering his criminal background, i.e. the occasion where he physically attacked his pregnant girlfriend to the point that “both eyes became shut and victim could not not see.” What can you do though I suppose? The fans have spoken.

For those who want to see all ten artists show what they can do live, XXL is hosting freshman showcases at New York City’s PlayStation Theater on June 28 and another event on July 14 at The Novo in Los Angeles.

