Embattled Florida Rapper XXXTentacion Posts A Cryptic Message For His Fans On Instagram

07.20.17 38 mins ago

Lauderhill, Florida rapper XXXtentacion has been having a really bad month. No, seriously. He might have had the worst 30 day run any breakout rap star ever had in the whole history of rap. The hits just keep coming, if you’ll pardon the pun. When Drake is laughing at you on Instagram, it may be time to just take a break.

Which is exactly what XXX seems to be doing. The 19-year-old rapper posted a cryptic message to Instagram live last night, shortly before deleting every photo and video on his page but one, saying, “I’m going to disappear for a little while, I love you all.” The (ahem) disappearing photo was screenshot by Worldstar Hip-Hop before self-destructing, leaving at least one record that this was a planned move on XXXtentacion’s — or his management’s — part.

Whether or not it is related to all the shenanigans at his live shows, the fan backlash over said shenanigans, or even legal trouble stemming from his October arrest on charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering, and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim remains to be seen. If nothing else, his self-imposed exile might be a chance for self-reflection; if he can use this opportunity to get his life in order and return as a better artist — or more importantly, as a better person — more power to him.

