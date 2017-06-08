XXXTENTACION just got jumped on stage pic.twitter.com/gGU3pbqzAU — Rap Direct (@RapDirect_) June 8, 2017

Miami rapper XXXtentacion was rapping onstage in Santa Ana (or at least letting the vocal track do the heavy lifting) when an unknown person — likely rival rapper Rob Stone — ran onto the stage and clotheslined him into unconsciousness. The assailant was immediately set upon by security, effectively ending the show, while the crowd chanted “F*ck Rob Stone!” While little information is available at the moment, we will keep you informed. A full two minute video of the altercation is below.

I love Twitter. Getting more updates and angles like its CNN. pic.twitter.com/5cOTEn5u00 — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) June 8, 2017

In the video, it’s clear that a full-on brawl erupted after XXX was jumped, which is an issue in its own right. XXX has racked up a number of enemies in his short stint as a rapper. The South Florida MC accused Drake — most popular rapper in the world last time we checked — of biting his flow. As soon as he got out of jail, he immediately started dissing Drake again.

The reason he was in jail in the first place has also gained him quite a few detractors — he was charged with aggravated battery for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. While we’d argue that violent artists don’t need or deserve to be “canceled,” XXX has shown no remorse for his actions. Not that any of this gives reason for him to be jumped onstage, but he certainly hasn’t been making any friends since he got out.

Since the brawl, XXX has posted a video claiming that security at the venue set him up, that six to ten other guys came onstage, and that he’s going to sue the venue. You can watch that below.