A Brawl Erupted At A XXXTentacion Show After Someone Jumped Him Onstage

06.08.17 9 hours ago 5 Comments

Miami rapper XXXtentacion was rapping onstage in Santa Ana (or at least letting the vocal track do the heavy lifting) when an unknown person — likely rival rapper Rob Stone — ran onto the stage and clotheslined him into unconsciousness. The assailant was immediately set upon by security, effectively ending the show, while the crowd chanted “F*ck Rob Stone!” While little information is available at the moment, we will keep you informed. A full two minute video of the altercation is below.

In the video, it’s clear that a full-on brawl erupted after XXX was jumped, which is an issue in its own right. XXX has racked up a number of enemies in his short stint as a rapper. The South Florida MC accused Drake — most popular rapper in the world last time we checked — of biting his flow. As soon as he got out of jail, he immediately started dissing Drake again.

The reason he was in jail in the first place has also gained him quite a few detractors — he was charged with aggravated battery for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. While we’d argue that violent artists don’t need or deserve to be “canceled,” XXX has shown no remorse for his actions. Not that any of this gives reason for him to be jumped onstage, but he certainly hasn’t been making any friends since he got out.

Since the brawl, XXX has posted a video claiming that security at the venue set him up, that six to ten other guys came onstage, and that he’s going to sue the venue. You can watch that below.

Around The Web

TAGSRob StoneXXXTentacion

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 14 hours ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 1 day ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 22 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP