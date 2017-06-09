XXXTentacion Coldly Showed Zero Empathy For A Fan Who Was Stabbed At His Concert

Real Talk Editor
06.09.17

Don’t expect XXXTentacion to send any flowers to the victim that was stabbed after his brutal knockout blow during a recent concert in San Diego. In his first interview after getting blasted onstage, the rapper didn’t seem to have any remorse for the individual who was stabbed during the melee that took place shortly thereafter.

Speaking to TMZ, XXX said, “I had nothing to do with this,” before adding that, “He was stabbed several times and is in critical condition right now. And apparently he might die, so, I don’t know what’s going on. But I just know he might die.” Then he let out a big boisterous laugh.

#xxxtentacion posted this last night after he was attacked on stage

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

XXX was currently on the road in California when he gave his interview. He was set to perform a show in Santa Ana last night, but that was cancelled due to security concerns after the rapper told anyone out there to confront him at the show. “At the end of the day, it is what it is. If I need to be confronted, it’s gonna happen,” X said. “I understand paying to have people like, make sure you’re safe, but I had 12 security guards today. So what the f*ck am I gonna pay more money for to get security if I can get snuffed out so easy.”

You can watch him give comment here.

Around The Web

TAGSXXXTentacion

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 12 hours ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 2 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP