Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot multiple times in Hollywood, California today (September 26), just months after he was shot at over 100 times in his bulletproof SUV.

According to TMZ, Dolph was outside of Shoe Palace at the corner of Hollywood and Highland, a famous intersection with a huge shopping complex, when some as-yet-unknown person fired at him, hitting him multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but apparently none of his wounds were life-threatening.

Police were nearby and responded to the scene right away; as of the most recent update on TMZ’s website, at least one person has been detained, but no arrests have been made.

Young Dolph has a penchant for getting into beef; he dissed fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti earlier this year, and spoke in May of last year about ongoing friction between himself, Yo Gotti, and Blac Youngsta, another MC from Tennessee.

However, many of these sort of violent incidents are related to existing discord pertaining to rappers’ lives outside of hip-hop; just because a shooting is rap-adjacent does not mean that it was caused by rap. Unfortunately, for many outsiders to the culture, the difference is lost in translation. Hopefully Dolph can recover, and address the incident in a constructive way, using his art instead of retaliating.