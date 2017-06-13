E.B.B.T.G 16th Stay ready… A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Based around all the evidence, it was already pretty clear that Young Thug is going to drop his next full-length project Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girl this Friday, but the Atlanta rapper made things a little bit more official today by posting up a brand new teaser trailer for the album. In the caption on Instagram he wrote, “E.B.B.T.G 16th. Stay ready…”

The clip stars out harmless enough. A woman is getting her grind on in the gym. Then, when she steps outside, she’s jumped by a gang of high-heeled, mask wearing attackers, one of which takes a baseball bat to her dome and knocks her unconscious. When she comes to, she discovers she’s tied down to a chair. Her face is all bloody, and the assailants have put masking tape on her with the name of Thugger’s album written on it in sharpie. The whole thing is pretty jarring to say the least.

He also shared the cover of the album as well.

16th.. A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

2017 has already been a stacked year for rap releases, but it’s fair to say that the anticipation for Young Thug’s latest is pretty high. This Friday in particular has all the makings of a bonanza for hip-hop heads, what with new releases from Big Boi as well as 2 Chainz to compete with. All I can say is that if you’re weekend isn’t absolutely turnt, you’re just not trying hard enough.

Check out the trailer for Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girl up top.