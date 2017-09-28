Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The long-held rumor is that Young Thug and Future have enough music recorded to release several projects together. They have sprinkled a few songs out here and there, but not nearly enough to quench the insatiable hunger for more collaborations from their fans. Whether that’s true or not, the mere idea of the duo making music, and the random clips of them in the studio that make it into social media get their fans in frenzy and with the beef rumors a thing of the past it’s good to see them come together for the video to Thug’s “Relationship.”

While the Beautiful Thugger Girls cut may sound like it should feature some sort of sappy video with love interests and the like, Thug and Future go the other way with the visual and fill up a yacht with girls and hit the ocean off the coast of Miami for a “Girls Gone Wild” romp. Shot in the signature grainy style of the famed, too hot for TV videos from the 90s, Thug and Future seem to be enjoying themselves as they bounce around the yacht, and whether it’s on the deck or in the cabin below and everywhere in between they’re surrounded by women. Relationship or not.