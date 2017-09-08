Young Thug And Meek Mill Lose Their Minds All Over DJ Carnage’s Frenetic Production On ‘Homie’

09.07.17

Whatever DJ Carnage has in store, it looks like it’s going to be big. Last year the Guatemala-born producer teased a project with Young Thug, and for months now he’s been teasing a collaboration with Thug and Meek Mill and he may have picked the perfect duo to run all over his frenetic production on his new track “Homie.”

This is hardly Thug and Meek’s first dance together, and their chemistry is on display as they trade punchlines over Carnage’s shrieking production. The track feels like something fit for a chase scene in a horror movie as Thug chirps out threatening lines like “If a p***y n*gga play with me, swear to God Kirk Franklin can’t save ’em,” and Meek matches him with his own quips like “I keep a Mac in the Louis bag, look like I got a computer on me.”

Details are scant on where the track is going to end up, but with Carnage’s involvement it’s probably a safe bet it ends up on whatever project he’s working on for his new record label Heavyweight Records. Check out the video for DJ Carnage, Young Thug and Meek Mill’s “Homie” above, and stream the track below via Apple Music.

