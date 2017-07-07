Young Thug Added Quavo To ‘You Said’ Because Everything Is Better With Quavo

07.06.17 47 mins ago

Getty Image

Young Thug finally delivered the “singing album” he promised with Beautiful Thugger Girls and almost immediately started promising changes to the already potent LP. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Thug said there would be new guest verses added to the album, including several appearances from Travis Scott, but the first thing he’s added to Girls so far is a new verse from Quavo on the track “You Said.”

The track was added to Apple Music with no announcement late Thursday night, and could be just one of a few additions to the album. Thug and Quavo collaborating is hardly anything new, but it’s always welcomed because the Migos star always adds something fun to whatever track he’s on.

While some have scoffed at the sales numbers for Thugger’s latest album, he appears to be headed towards stardom as his fanbase and catalog continues to grow. He’s booked up for a bevy of shows overseas throughout the summer, so it may be some time before he launches his next stateside tour, but that gives Thugger Girls plenty of time to breathe and fans plenty of time to build up their anticipation for his next move.

Check out “You Said” from Young Thug, now featuring Quavo below via Apple Music.

TAGSBeautiful Thugger GirlsQuavoYOUNG THUG

