Getty Image

Aaron Rodgers didn’t take a knee to protest anything on Sunday before the Green Bay Packers played the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field. But the Packers quarterback openly wondered on Wednesday why certain people were criticized for their decision to kneel while others have received little criticism from fans.

As talk of the protests that swept throughout the league continued this week, the debate seems to become more about the meaning of patriotism during the anthem and what it means if a person decides not to stand for the anthem before games.

Rodgers took to Instagram on Wednesday to wryly point out that some people are constantly kneeling at NFL stadiums during the National Anthem and they get little attention or outcry when they do it.