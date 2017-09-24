One Steeler Stood Alone In The Tunnel For National Anthem While Rest Of The Team Was In The Locker Room

09.24.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Of the wide variety of protests held by NFL teams and individual players throughout the league on Sunday, perhaps the most striking came from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the rest of the Steelers sat in the locker room or waited inside the tunnel until the anthem ended, one player stood on the edge of the field with his hand on his heart while the anthem played.

Offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva stood alone, surrounded by cameras, while the anthem played. The former Amy Ranger was the only Steelers player who left the locker room for the anthem on Sunday.

TAGSalejandro villanuevaNATIONAL ANTHEMPITTSBURGH STEELERS

