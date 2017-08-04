Getty Image

Alex Rodriguez is no longer playing for the New York Yankees, and he seems much better for it. Rodriguez is attempting to make a PR comeback after a few strange years in the spotlight. He’s currently dating Jennifer Lopez and staring in a reality show because, as he puts it, “you have to own your s–t.”

Rodriguez got to be a hero in his last game with the Yankees, but his strange exit from the game was because of what happened over the years before that moment. His confession of steroid use made him a pariah in the sport, serving the longest drug suspension in baseball history and turning most of the few Yankees fans who ever thought he was True and Good against him.

But Rodriguez says he’s different now, and The Hollywood Reporter‘s feature about him is an interesting examination of the former shortstop/third baseman who was always better defensively than Derek Jeter.