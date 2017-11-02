Getty Image

Andrew Luck was hopeful that he would return to the field at some point this season following surgery on his throwing shoulder back in January, but on Thursday he was officially ruled out for the remainder of the year and placed on injured reserve.

The Colts announced the news Thursday afternoon as both Luck and Colts coach Chuck Pagano released statements to Colts.com noting their frustration over the lingering shoulder issues, but felt it was best for his long term health to shut him down officially.