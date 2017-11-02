Andrew Luck was hopeful that he would return to the field at some point this season following surgery on his throwing shoulder back in January, but on Thursday he was officially ruled out for the remainder of the year and placed on injured reserve.
The Colts announced the news Thursday afternoon as both Luck and Colts coach Chuck Pagano released statements to Colts.com noting their frustration over the lingering shoulder issues, but felt it was best for his long term health to shut him down officially.
“I wish I was better and 100 percent this season, but that’s not the case,” Luck said. “I know I’ll be better from this. I know I’ll be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player from this, and I’m excited for the future.”
“We’re going to exhaust all resources because the best interest is the player,” Pagano said. “It’s long-term and we said that. It’s for the next 10, 12 years for this guy and for any player. Before we put anybody out there, we’re going to make sure he’s right so we’re going to stick to that process.
“We want the kid healthy,” Pagano continued. “Nobody is more frustrated than him. He wants to be out there with his teammates badly. It isn’t fun for anybody, but it is what it is so we’ll just keep plugging away.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With