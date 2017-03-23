Getty Image

Anthony Rizzo will never have to buy a drink in Chicago again. Possibly in the entire state of Illinois. The power-hitting first baseman will forever be a part of Cubs lore after helping bring a world championship back to the city, and now he’s gearing up for the 2017, with Chicago fans already hungry for a repeat.

We got a chance to talk to Anthony as he was helping to promote the latest installment of the MLB The Show video game. Luckily, he wasn’t afraid to let us know about his love for Taco Bell.

You reached the top of the mountain, and the Cubs finally won it all. You did the thing that everybody wants you to do. You achieved what you are supposed to do. What do you do when it’s all over? Is there any sort of let down, or anything?

No, it’s just very wild being back there again. Now, it’s all about starting over and starting at day one. Preparing what it’s going to take to get there and now we know what it’s going to take to get there, and win it. It’s all about coming together again and blazing the ground.

Do you feel like there’s even more pressure on you now to stay at this level to repeat?

I really don’t look at it like that. I think a lot on us and just go out there and have fun and do what we do. We know we can do it, we know we’ve done it, and to do it all over again.

Did you feel like there was some sort of weight that was lifted off the city, off the fans? Was there any sort of like change that you noticed?

Yeah, I mean, just people being very grateful and happy. Now the whole culture of the Chicago Cubs has changed. In the last few years of expecting to win. Not really expecting the worst but expecting the best now. It’s a good feeling.