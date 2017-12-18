Antonio Brown Reportedly Has A Torn Muscle In His Calf And May Miss The Rest Of The Regular Season

#Fantasy Football #NFL
12.17.17 2 days ago

Roughly an hour after making history by being the first player in NFL history to have five straight seasons of 100+ catches, Antonio Brown went down with a calf injury. It wasn’t considered serious at first, with reports coming out that it was bruised, but Adam Schefter has reported that Brown suffered a tear and may miss the next few weeks. In the video above, you can see his leg slam off a Patriots defender.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fantasy Football#NFL
TAGSFANTASY FOOTBALLNFL

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 27 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP