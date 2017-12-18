The injury for Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/MXZFdKfkTh — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 17, 2017

Roughly an hour after making history by being the first player in NFL history to have five straight seasons of 100+ catches, Antonio Brown went down with a calf injury. It wasn’t considered serious at first, with reports coming out that it was bruised, but Adam Schefter has reported that Brown suffered a tear and may miss the next few weeks. In the video above, you can see his leg slam off a Patriots defender.