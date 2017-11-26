Aqib Talib Snatched Michael Crabtree’s Chain Again, Starting A Huge Broncos-Raiders Fight

#NFL
11.26.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib have a history with each other, after the infamous chain-snatching incident from last season. So, when the Broncos and Raiders met on Sunday in Denver, it came as no surprise to see the two get locked up in another scuffle, but this time it escalated into an all out brawl.

Crabtree and Talib got hooked up on a block and, again, Talib went to snatch Crabtree’s chain. Crabtree drove Talib onto the sideline and barreled into a cameraman, where Talib ripped off his helmet and sparked the first portion of the fight between the two teams. CBS detailed their old history and how it spilled into their most recent fracas.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSDENVER BRONCOSNFLOAKLAND RAIDERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP