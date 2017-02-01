Bad Lip Reading Is Here To Make A Mockery Of The NFL Season

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The folks over at Bad Lip Reading have dropped their latest video, and it is a hilarious dubbing of conversations on the field and sidelines of NFL games from the 2017 season.

Bad Lip Reading never gets old (if you want to check out last year’s NFL video, go here), and this one is well worth six minutes of your day to give you a much needed laugh. My personal favorite is “I never said who pushed dad,” which made me almost fall out of my chair laughing for some reason.

YouTube/BadLipReading

Some other gems from this year’s video include:

“You like my sister?” – Carl Nassib

“Yeah.” – Stephen Paea

“Well, don’t.” – Nassib

“You’re fired, and you’re fired, and definitely you’re fired. Not you buddy!” – Dan Quinn

YouTube/BadLipReading

“I’m pretty and pushy.” – Tom Brady

“My head! My head got damaged!” – Mike Zimmer

YouTube/BadLipReading

“I used to go home and just throw gravel at my grandparents in bed.” – Mike McCarthy

“Gotta admit, I am close to you right now.” – Reporter

“Yeah, you’re way closer than I’d pick.” – Matt Ryan



YouTube/BadLipReading

_