Bam Margera Shared The Most Disgusting Thing A ‘Jackass’ Fan Ever Did

What’s the grossest thing you can remember from the MTV show Jackass? OK, now imagine doing something that grosses those dudes out. And no, I don’t know why you’d want that to happen either.
FHM found an interview where Bam Margera was asked about the grossest thing a fan ever did, and you guys, it’s super gross. Not even Margera knows why this woman asked that he…well…just read the damn block-quote.
“I did one signing where I ate somethin’ with a bunch of tomatoes in it right before. We did the signing and I was sipping on Coronas. I guess I drank too much and I threw up this mix of Corona and tomatoes. Right afterwards this f**king hot chick jumped out of the line and sucked it all up. It wasn’t a Jackass stunt, it was like, I want Bam’s throw up in my body! It was f**king weird. That was the gnarliest thing, and she was cute too and that was more mind boggling. She sucked up my throw up not as a dare, she just did it because she wanted it inside of her.”
So I loved Viva La Bam, but what does this have to do with sports?
Wildboyz was my shit and all three Jackass movies are great
Why is Bam dressed like Sargent Slaughter?