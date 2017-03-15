The Greatest Pranks From 'The Office'

Bam Margera Shared The Most Disgusting Thing A ‘Jackass’ Fan Ever Did

03.15.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

What’s the grossest thing you can remember from the MTV show Jackass? OK, now imagine doing something that grosses those dudes out. And no, I don’t know why you’d want that to happen either.

FHM found an interview where Bam Margera was asked about the grossest thing a fan ever did, and you guys, it’s super gross. Not even Margera knows why this woman asked that he…well…just read the damn block-quote.

“I did one signing where I ate somethin’ with a bunch of tomatoes in it right before. We did the signing and I was sipping on Coronas. I guess I drank too much and I threw up this mix of Corona and tomatoes. Right afterwards this f**king hot chick jumped out of the line and sucked it all up. It wasn’t a Jackass stunt, it was like, I want Bam’s throw up in my body! It was f**king weird. That was the gnarliest thing, and she was cute too and that was more mind boggling. She sucked up my throw up not as a dare, she just did it because she wanted it inside of her.”

Around The Web

TAGSBAM MARGERAJACKASS
Meek Mill Reportedly Assaulted An Airport Employee in St Louis

Meek Mill Reportedly Assaulted An Airport Employee in St Louis

03.15.17 59 mins ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 day ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP