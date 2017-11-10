USA TODAY Sports

Bellator president Scott Coker is up to his old tricks again, putting together a Heavyweight Grand Prix that will feature some of the biggest stars on his roster. Former PRIDE champion and GOAT contender Fedor Emelianenko leads the pack, followed by Frank Mir, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Roy Nelson, Matt Mitrione, Ryan Bader, Muhammad Lawal, and Chael Sonnen.

The three round tournament will kick off on January 20th’s Bellator card, which is being headlined by a welterweight title fight between champ Douglas Lima and challenger Rory MacDonald. Barring injuries or delays, the tournament will wrap up in Dec. 2018. Brackets have not been revealed yet, but some of the possible match ups are looking pretty exciting.

“I think there are certain fights that people want to see,” Scott Coker told MMA Junkie. “Believe me, we’re going to have some amazing matchups in this tournament. These fights that we’re going to put together are something that the fans want to see. These are iconic names, big brands.”